Live
- World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
Just In
‘Skanda’ trailer release details revealed
Highlights
“Skanda” is a film that everyone is waiting for eagerly as Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Sreenu for the first time in his career.
“Skanda” is a film that everyone is waiting for eagerly as Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Sreenu for the first time in his career. The teaser and songs which were released created much more hype to the film. The film is all set to release on September 15th, there is excitement about when the trailer will be released.
Well, the news is that the trailer of the film will be out on the 26th August in a grand manner and special plans are being made for the same as well. Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film which also has young hero Prince in a negative role. Thaman has composed music for this action entertainer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS