‘Skanda’ trailer release details revealed

“Skanda” is a film that everyone is waiting for eagerly as Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Sreenu for the first time in his career. The teaser and songs which were released created much more hype to the film. The film is all set to release on September 15th, there is excitement about when the trailer will be released.



Well, the news is that the trailer of the film will be out on the 26th August in a grand manner and special plans are being made for the same as well. Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film which also has young hero Prince in a negative role. Thaman has composed music for this action entertainer.