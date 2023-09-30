SKN follows the trend; gifts swanky Benz to director Sai Rajesh

“Baby” film producer SKN follows the trend which became very popular in the recent times. Impressed with the directorial skills of Sai Rajesh for ‘Baby’ film, producer SKN gifted a swanky Benz car to the director. This trend has became very popular in recent times. Recently, “Jailer” Producer Kalanithi Maran gifted cars to film protagonist, director and music director.



Coming to “Baby,” the film directed by Sai Rajesh made a small film and became a huge blockbuster at the ticket windows. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. SKN produced this romantic drama under Mass Movie Makers. The film collected a staggering 90 crores gross at the box office. Not just collections, the film also received super appreciation from top filmmakers, actors, and critics. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and a few other stars showered praise on “Baby.”

The producer previously gave an MG Hector car to the director before the release as he gained immense confidence watching the rushes. SKN and Sai Rajesh have been good friends since before entering the industry. Their passion and efforts made “Baby” a massive blockbuster. Also, the romantic drama registered a record level of views on OTT. Sai Rajesh’s next film is also with SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner.