'Skylab' gets a release date

'Skylab' is an upcoming Telugu film that has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. Satyadev, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Nithya Menon are playing the lead roles in this movie.



Touted to be a sci-fi rural entertainer, the recently released trailer of the film has increased the buzz around the movie. The makers have finally announced that the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 4th. Billed to be a period film, the movie is set in Bandalingapally village in Karimnagar. In fact, the movie story is based on the legend of the doomed space NASA Space Station Skylab whose orbit decayed and got disintegrated in the atmosphere on July 11, 1979, scattering the debris across the Indian Ocean and Western Australia.



A debutante Vishvak Khanderao is helming this project. Prithvi Pinnamaraju under the Byte Features banner is bankrolling this project. Nithya Menon is co-producing this project under her Nithya Menon company banner.

