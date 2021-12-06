Skylab: OTT Rights sealed!

Skylab is the recently released Telugu film in theatres. The film unit promoted the film well but it failed to catch the attention of viewers as Akhanda that released two days before Skylab's release and went on to become a big hit.

Now, as per the latest reports, Skylab's digital rights are with the Sony LIV streaming service. Starring Satyadev, Nithya Menen, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the important roles, the film is directed by Vishvak Khanderao, in his directorial debut.

The reviews from critics and audiences are mostly negative and unsatisfactory. As per the buzz, the film might be premiered on Sony LIV in four weeks from the film's release in theatres.

Skylab is a period drama deals with the crash of an experimental lab built in space called 'Skylab'.