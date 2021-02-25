South Korean actress to romance Mega power star

We already knew that Mega power star Ram Charan has announced that he has signed a political thriller movie under the direction of Maverick director Shankar.

The expectations on this movie are high. It is going to be the first-ever outing of Ram Charan and Shankar together. The expectations are sky-high on this project. Touted to be a political thriller, Shankar is planning to rope in South Korean actress Bae Suzy to play the female lead in this movie. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. On the other hand, Bae Suzy's pictures are currently being photoshopped with Ram Charan and they're going viral on the internet.

Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara creations banner are bankrolling this project. Bae Suzy is one of the most popular South Korean actresses who recently appeared in 'Start Up' Korean series.