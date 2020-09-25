SP Balasubramanyam: Here are the awards received by the versatile Playback singer

SP Balasubramanyam the Indian playback singer premoninently works in South Indian cinema needs no introduction such is his calibre when it comes to crooning the songs to the much perfection and ease. SPB as popularly known as is one of the all time great who had forayed into Southern cinema making debut with the film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna in 1966 had sung wide range of songs almost 40,000. He never looked back after his debut film and went on to sing all types of songs in multiple languages garnering the huge fan following. Also, he had won many awards irrespective of organisations, which basically appreciate the talent. In his long-standing career, SP Balasubramanyam had won six National Film Awards and six south Filmfare Awards South and one filmfare award.

The versatile singer has received the highest civilian awards Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011 respectively awarded by the Government of India. It is known fact that the 74-old-year ace singer was admitted in the hospital on 5th August after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Although he had only mild symptoms like cough and cold, he got admitted in the MGM hospital, Chennai and breathed his last at 1.04 pm after 40 days of treatment. With heavy hearts, we The Hans India are here to collate his life especially the awards he received.



Here are the list of awards won by the versatile singer



He made through his first National Filmfare award in best playback singer category with the film Sankarabaranam followed by Ek Duuje Ke Liye in Hindi film, Sagara Sangaman, Rudraveena, Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakashara Gavoi a Kannada film and lastly Tamil film Minsara Kanavu. All these films for which he had won the awards have become the good musical hits, which made him stand tall in South Indian cinema arena. National Filmfare awards is one the prestigious awards in the country and winning as many as 6 awards is a proud for the south Indian cinema. Apart from National Filmfare Awards, he has also won many other prestigious awards. Let's have a look at it.



Filmfare Awards



Despite being nominated four times for the Filmfare, he had won only once for the song "Dil Deevana..." from Maine Pyar Kiya and the other songs which he got nominated are "Tere mere beech mein..." from the film Ek Duuje ke Liye, "Tumse Milne ke Tamannaah..." from Saajan and " Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..." from Hum Aapke Hai Kaun films respectively.



Filmfare Awards South



SP Balasubramanyam has won the Filmfare Awards South in Best Playback Singer category for songs "Ghal Ghal..." from Nuvastanante Nenodantana, "Adigadigo Bhadragiri..."



from Sri Ramadasu, "Kanal Pesum Penne..." of Mozhi, "Indiramma intiperu..." from Mahatma, "Gharane Ghar Gharane..." of Aaptha Rakshaka, "Yamma Yamma..." 7aum arivu. The great stalwart has received Filmfare Life Time achievement award South in 1983 followed by outstanding achievement as playback singer 1986.

Nandi Awards



When it comes to Nandi Awards, Balasubramanyam has nominated for as many as 23 films and received awards for ten films in various categories. He has won the Nandi award for the best actor role for the film Pavitra Bandam in 1997 sharing the screen space with Venkatesh. He has won othe awards and honours at the state level and television awards. Off late he has been hosting Samajavargamana.



We The Hans India mourn over the death of this great stalwart and pray for his soul to rest in peace. Great people like SPB never die, as they remain alive in the form of his songs. RIP legend.

