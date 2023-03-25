Special Shows of 'Ishq' on Nithiin's Birthday Celebration

Recently, actor Nithiin's new film, directed by Venky Kudumula, was launched. Currently, the actor is working on a film with Vakkantham Vamsi that will soon be released in theaters. On March 30th, the actor will celebrate his 40th birthday.

To mark this special occasion, a special showing of Nithiin's superhit romantic drama "Ishq" will take place on March 29th. "Ishq" holds a special place in Nithiin's heart as it provided a much-needed relief after a string of flops. The movie's soundtrack is still a favorite among music lovers.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Vikram Goud under the Shresht Movies banner, "Ishq" featured Nitya Menen as the female lead, with Anil Rubens composing the music. Vital roles were played by Sindhu Tholani, Ajay, Rohini, Nagineedu, and Srinivasa Reddy.