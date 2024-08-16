Speculations around NTR’s injury; team addresses it as minor sprain

Tollywood superstar NTR has officially completed filming for the first part of his highly anticipated project, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. However, rumors have been circulating on social media regarding a possible injury the actor sustained during the shoot, causing concern among his fans.

To address the speculation, NTR's team released an official statement confirming that the actor did, in fact, sustain a minor sprain to his left wrist while working out in the gym a few days ago. The injury was minor, and as a precaution, NTR's hand has been immobilized with a cast. Despite this setback, NTR pushed through and successfully wrapped up the shoot for Devara Part 1 last night.

The statement from NTR's team read: "Mr. NTR sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilized with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury, Mr. NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks, and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided."

The announcement also reassured fans that NTR is on the path to a quick recovery and will be back to work soon. In the meantime, the team is working diligently to meet the film's release date, scheduled for September 27, 2024.

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan, making his debut as an antagonist in Telugu cinema, and Jahnvi Kapoor, who plays the female lead. With the first part of the film now in post-production, excitement continues to build for its release next month.