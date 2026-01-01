‘Spirit’ first look sparks massive buzz

Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up to present one of the most intense performances of his career with Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has delivered a hat-trick of blockbusters with his first three films. Ringing in the New Year, the makers released a striking first-look poster that has quickly become the talk of the industry.

Sharing the poster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “INDIAN CINEMA… witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026,” instantly amplifying excitement around the project. The poster showcases Prabhas in a raw and unrestrained avatar, captured from behind. His bare, sculpted body bears scars, bruises, and bandages, hinting at a past steeped in violence, endurance, and emotional turmoil. Long hair and a thick beard further intensify his rugged look.

Holding a liquor bottle, Prabhas’ body language reflects exhaustion, rage, and inner conflict. Adding to the charged atmosphere, Tripti Dimri is seen beside him in a close, intense moment as she lights his cigarette, suggesting a complex relationship dynamic.

The first look signals a dark, brutal narrative centered on violence, inner struggle, and resilience. Currently in early stages of production, Spirit has already generated massive anticipation, with Prabhas openly expressing excitement and actively building hype around the film.