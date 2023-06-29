‘SPY’ will have biggest release in Nikhil’s career

Young actor Nikhil Siddharth’s new movie “Spy,” an espionage thriller, directed by the first-time director Garry BH, is up for a massive release tomorrow. Iswarya Menon is the female lead in this biggie. According to the film’s producers, “Spy” will be released in approximately 1600 screens worldwide, which is the largest release ever for any film featuring Nikhil Siddharth. The movie has generated high expectations among audiences, thanks to its engaging promotional content. Additionally, “Spy” is Nikhil’s first film to be released in both Hindi and Telugu languages in the USA.



Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Aryan Rajesh, Rana (cameo) and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in key roles. Produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy, the multilingual film has music by Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar.