Sree Vishnu all set to show his ‘Swag’

People Media Factory, a prominent production banner, has teased the anticipation surrounding Sree Vishnu's upcoming film, a collaboration with director Hashit Goli, known for his work in "Raja Raja Chora." To mark Sree Vishnu's birthday, the makers have unveiled the title of the film through an engaging video glimpse.

The film, aptly named "Swag," introduces a humorous concept video featuring a lively exchange among jungle animals deliberating over the selection of a new leader post-lion's reign. The whimsicality is enhanced with Sunil and Gangavva lending their voices to the lion and monkey characters, respectively.

In the video, Sree Vishnu, portraying a regal figure, delivers a single poignant line: "Magavadiki Magavaadi Unikini Nilabettina Maa Swaganiki Vamshaniki Swagatham." This snippet provides a glimpse into the film's witty narrative and distinctive premise.

With the teaser and entertaining concept video setting the stage, "Swag" promises to be a delightful entertainer offering a fresh perspective. Reuniting the core team from "Raja Raja Chora," the film includes Vedaraman Sankaran behind the camera, Vivek Sagar handling the music, and Viplav Nyshadham overseeing the editing. Additionally, GM Shekar in the art department and Nandu master managing stunts ensure a seamless continuation of quality and style.

As the excitement builds around "Swag," the film appears poised to capture audiences with its unique blend of humor, storytelling, and a stellar creative team. Stay tuned for further updates as "Swag" promises to bring a refreshing take on leadership succession with a generous dose of entertainment.