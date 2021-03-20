Sri Reddy Provokes Tollywood Actors Again, Targets Top Heroes  

Telugu actress Sri Reddy, who is always known for her controversial tweets and comments on social media, has created one more uproar again!

As we know there are plenty of mass and class lead actors in Telugu. But actress Sri Reddy has said that there are only four genuine stars in Telugu industry and has asked others to step aside and make way. She has said that all others are just like kindergarten boys and has asked them to just stay away. Acording to Sri Reddy's message posted on her Facebook, only Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and Vijay Devarakonda are the supporting pillars of Telugu cinema industry. Usually, no one used to care about her comments but this post of Sri Reddy has created some uproar and debate among fans of other actors. This has resulted in Sri Reddy getting adverse comments on her statement.

Some fans of other lead actors are passing caustic comments on her social media post.

Some have appreciated Sri Reddy's boldness. Sri Reddy has added in her video one more name stating that this actor would also become a supporting pillar of Telugu industry. He is none other than Naveen Polishetty who is known for his performance in the recently released Telugu movie "Jaathi Ratnaalu". This movie has become a super hit. Sri Reddy is known for her low taste comments about other actors in the industry.

Have a look at Sri Reddy's Facebook posr which has gone viral..

Earlier, she had alleged sex abuse of several actors in the Telugu film industry. She had exhibited her half naked body in protest against the atrocities in the Telugu cinema industry. The Telugu actors association imposed a ban on this actress but later withdrew the order. Sri Reddy keeps commenting mostly against Power Star Pawan Kalyan always. Earlier, she had made lewd comments against Nani, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha and others.