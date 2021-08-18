Srinu Vaitla wants to work with this hero again?

Srinu Vaitla has been one of the noted directors in the industry. In fact, there was a time when Srinu Vaitla used to be one of the star directors who delivered some super hit films like 'Anandam', 'Dookudu', 'Ready' etc. He used to be the care-of-address for comedy entertainers.



But Srinu Vaitla's career fell apart with back-to-back disastrous films. When he was suffering from a series of debacles, Ravi Teja tried to rescue Srinu Vaitla by working with him for 'Amar Akbar Anthony' which also ended up as one of the biggest disasters in Tollywood which even ruined Srinu Vaitla's career.



But according to the buzz, Srinu Vaitla wants to work with Ravi Teja again and is hoping that the 'Raja The Great' actor will accept to do a film with him if his upcoming film Dhee and Dhee works out well at the box office.



So, Srinu Vaitla has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film Dhee and Dhee which will be the sequel of his superhit film, 'Dhee' starring Vishnu.