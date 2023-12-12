Sriram looks confident for ‘Pindam’

The upcoming Telugu horror thriller 'Pindam' is slated to release in theatres worldwide on December 15th. Directed by Saikiran Daida, the film features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma. Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha wll be seen in other crucial roles. The movie is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati and co-produced by Prabu Raja, story is written by Saikiran Daida, Kavi Siddhartha and Toby Osborne. Actor Sriram, who is playing the protagonist in the film, speaks about the film and his experiences. Let’s have a look into it.

How did ‘Pindam’ happened?

‘Pindam’ actually came to me during the latter part of the films that I have completed. Before ‘Pindam’ I happened to do a film named 'Inka Evaru'. Basically, when someone comes to me with a horror script, I am dead scared because when it is getting executed the story would be something else. There is an item song, too many monologues, double-meaning dialogues and other unnecessary stuff. If someone is making a crime thriller, he has to stick to the subject. But the story gets deviated and explores something else. But Pindam is truthful to its story. Horror genre is the only genre that can give the intensity to the audience. The proper scare element to impress audience is this subject made me to accept ‘Pindam’

How confident are you about Pindam?

When I started my career, I didn't have any market. Filmmakers wouldn't have invested in me had they thought that I had no market or something else. Producer Yeshwant Daggumati has trust in the story. Films keep coming every week, there was “Animal” that took the box office by storm, and “Hi Nanna” did well. Hope “Pindam” too will impress the audience in the coming week. I am confident that “Pindam” is going to give a proper theatrical experience to horror genre lovers. And the story has three different time frames: 1920, 1990 and 2023.

Unlike romcoms, horror films usually need different facial expressions and body language for horror films. Have you tried anything different from the usual?

Before going into the sets, as an actor I would imagine a sequence in my mind. I don't by-heart the lines. I don't have the habit of just rushing to the film sets without preparation. When you imagine a scene, you get the entire picture in your mind. Then you go and perform before the camera. That's where you get to improvise yourself. I am directors' actor. ‘Pindam’ doesn't boast about the scare element, it is also a content-driven film. The scariest movie that I have ever watched in Telugu was Ram Gopal Varma's 'Ratri'. I watched it multiple times. 'Om', and then 'Evil Dead' and now 'Insidious'. If we see 'Evil Dead' now, you might wonder why you were so scared watching it when you were young. You have something called emotion in the film. 'Pindam' has the right connection that is required to pull audiences.

Are you worried about being typecast in the industry?

Yes. Previously, I made the same mistake. One reason that an actor starts picking roles hastily is because of the remuneration or some obligation. We used to do it frequently. Now it is different. We made a point that now we should not get type casted by choosing characters as they come. We should be selective in terms of script.

You have a good lover boy image in Telugu cinema. Do you think playing the father role in ‘Pindam’ would affect your chances in the future?

That phase of the lover-boy image faded long ago. I have a son who is as tall as me. So, it is always good to play your age. We are only depicting the characters. The lover-boy image on the screen is a false thing. I am doing a film 'Inka Evaru' in which I am not playing a father. That has a different outlook. In another project, a web series titled 'Network', I have totally a different look. Then I am doing Navy Commander which has a different characterisation compared to ‘Pindam.’