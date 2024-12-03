SS Rajamouli Praises ‘Pusha 2’: This is What He Said

‘Pusha 2’ is set to be released on the 5th of this month amidst huge expectations. In this context, the film team, which has already held celebrations in several cities, organised a large-scale pre-release event called 'Pushpa's WILDFIRE JATHARA' in Hyderabad at Police Grounds (Yousafguda) on Monday evening.

Top director SS Rajamouli was present as the chief guest. Directors Vivek Atreya, Shiva Nirvana, Gopichand Malineni, Buchibabu, and others also participated.

Rajamouli said, “Fans are waiting for you in Uttaradi. I told Bunny (Allu Arjun) at the pre-release event of Pushpa 1 that you should definitely promote the film there.

After three years, Pushpa 2 doesn’t need any publicity. It is understood that all Indians around the world have already booked tickets for this movie.

It doesn’t matter what the hero or director says about this film. That’s why I want to share a fun incident with you.

Two or three months ago, Pushpa 2 was being shot at Ramoji Film City. At the same time, I went there as well.

Sukumar asked, "Sir, will you watch a scene from the movie?" When I agreed, he called the editor and made some changes. That was Pushparaj’s introduction scene. I commented, "As much music as Devi Sri Prasad can give for this."

It was only with that episode that I understood the level of the movie, as said by SS Rajamouli.

Gopichand Malineni shared that Pushpa has become a brand, and the crowd has already started celebrating. He recalled that once, when he went abroad for shooting, people would ask him about Baahubali, but now, they ask about Pushpa.

He mentioned that with hard work and perseverance, Allu Arjun has become a national-level star. Rajamouli once said that if Sukumar makes a commercial, it will never be ordinary, just like Pushpa.

Director Buchibabu noted that usually, such programs are made known to the audience, but now, people are already talking about the movie Pushpa. He explained that Pushpa has become a brand that needs no publicity. While most write 20-25 versions and stop, Pushpa starts from there, and everyone learns from it. He expressed his wish for the film to be a big success.

Vivek Atreya spoke about working with Allu Arjun, emphasising his dedication to his acting. Even if there is a little impatience on the director's face, Allu Arjun is willing to retake the scene.

Shiva Nirvana added that Pushpa's role has been elevated tenfold, and Pushpa: The Rule has gone national. He believes that directors like him can learn a lot from Pushpa's journey and that Telugu cinema is going to rule with Pushpa 2.