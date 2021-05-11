SS Thaman lashes out at a netizen

Music composer SS Thaman is undoubtedly one of the most trolled celebrities on social media. From his tunes to his words, the netizens troll almost everything about him. But, Thaman never fails to give a mouth shutting reply to his haters.



Even recently, the music composer gave a strong answer to a memer and surprised the netizens. Digging deep into the details, a netizen posted a meme about SS Thaman. By attaching the collage of Brahmanandam pictures from music show judge scene in King movie, he wrote, "Gonna tell my kids this was Thaman,". He recently came across these memes and gave a solid reply to that netizen. He commented, "Meanwhile PLS tell ur wife tat U Wr busy doing this memes bro she will proud of You tat she married a useless memmer !! In LIFE".



Some of the fans also trolled that netizen and admired Thaman for his reply. On the work front, Thamna has a bunch of movies in his pipeline including Sooryavanshi, Akhanda, Tuck Jagadish, Sarkaru Vaari Paata , etc.

