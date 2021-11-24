SS Thaman opens up about his upcoming projects

SS Thaman has now become one of the busiest music directors in the industry. He has a big lineup of much-awaited projects in his pipeline and his upcoming releases include Balakrishna's "Akhanda", Pawan Kalyan, and Rana's "Bheemla Nayak" as well as Mahesh Babu's "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

Talking about the challenges he faced in scoring music for "Akhanda", Thaman said that he did a lot of research and used heavy chorus for the BGM as Balayya plays the role of an Aghora and close to 120 singers were part of the BGM compositions and they have deleted one song as it was hampering the runtime. Talking about "Bheemla Nayak", Thaman said that he saved the best for this film and claimed that every song has been coming out superbly.

Revealing about "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", Thaman said that this will also be a huge blockbuster and every song from it will be rage and will be a treat for Mahesh Babu fans.