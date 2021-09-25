SSMB28: Costly House Set In Making
Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla is the film's director. The actor will next be seen in a new film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Interestingly, the makers are planning to kick-start the shoot soon.
Going by the latest buzz in the film nagar, the makers are erecting a costly house set. AS Prakash, the film's art director is currently busy erecting the film's set worth 5 Cr rupees. The team is extremely happy with the way the pre-production works are happening.
Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. Thaman S is the music director. Madhie is the film's director of photography. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling the project under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.
Stay tuned to us for more details of the movie.