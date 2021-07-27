SSMB28 to be a sequel for 'Athadu'?

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who recently scored a blockbuster with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram.

The 'Bharath Ane Nenu' actor recently signed to do a film with Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively titled #SSMB28, the film will mark the third outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Rumors are rife that the makers are planning to name the film 'Parthu' which started the buzz that the title is the same as the name of Mahesh Babu's character in Athadu. Also, the makers are planning to rope in Trisha for an important role. Now, another interesting rumor is that the film starts from where 'Athadu' ended and will introduce the son of Nandu and Puri.

It seems like Mahesh will be seen in dual roles as Nandu and his son Parthu whereas Trisha will be seen as Nandu's wife Puri. The makers are considering 'Athade Parthu' as the title for the film.



