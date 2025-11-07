SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce FL unveiled as Kumbha

The first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated magnum opus has set the internet abuzz.

Rajamouli himself unveiled the update on social media, praising Prithviraj’s performance in glowing terms. “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known,” the director wrote, expressing admiration for the Malayalam star’s dedication and intensity.

He further described Kumbha as a “sinister, ruthless, and powerful antagonist,” highlighting how Prithviraj brought both depth and menace to the role. “Working with him was creatively very satisfying. Thank you, Prithvi, for slipping into his chair… literally,” Rajamouli added, hinting at the character’s intriguing physical and psychological complexity.

The striking first look shows Prithviraj in a commanding avatar that has already captivated fans across languages. Social media is flooded with appreciation for his menacing presence and Rajamouli’s signature world-building.

With Mahesh Babu leading the cast and Priyanka Chopra’s look expected to be revealed next, excitement around this massive project continues to grow. The film is shaping up to be another monumental cinematic experience from Rajamouli.