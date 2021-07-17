Star Comedian's daughter to mark her debut?

Ace comedian Prudhvi Raj who is widely known as '30 Years Industry' Prudhvi' is not getting many offers from the past few days. On the other hand, his daughter Sreelu is getting ready to mark her debut as an actress.

Sreelu is playing the female lead in an upcoming small-budget movie that got launched today in Hyderabad. Sreelu is romancing a newcomer Chiranjeevi Kunchal.

Sardar Surjeet Singh is bankrolling this project. Talking at the movie event, Sreelu said that she liked the story. Chiranjeevi Kunchal is also helming the film. However, Prudhvi Raj didn't attend the event.

For the past few months, Prudhvi has not been seen in any film-related events and he is also avoiding being in the media. The actor was last seen in an interview hosted by comedian Ali.