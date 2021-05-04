Star directors in line for Allu Arjun's next

Stylish star Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar. The movie is gearing up to get a grand December release this year.



The shooting of the film recently got halted after Allu Arjun tested positive for covid-19. Speculations regarding Allu Arjun's next project are currently doing rounds on the internet. It seems like Mega producer Allu Aravind is also meeting various filmmakers to finalize the next project for Bunny. Allu Arjun has already announced his next project with Koratala Siva but the film got delayed. So, Allu Arjun recently met director Venu Sriram whose recent outing 'Vakeel Saab' starring Pawan Kalyan became a blockbuster and discussed their long-delayed project ICON.



Recently, Dil Raju revealed that the project will definitely go on roll very soon. So, rumors are coming out that Bunny is going to kickstart the shooting of ICON very soon. On the other hand, directors like Prashanth Neel are also in talks for Allu Arjun's next.

