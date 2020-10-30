Star MAA eyes on Pushpa & Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood: Star MAA is one of the leading satellite channels in the Telugu states. From time to time, channel management grabs the rights of prestigious projects. This time, the reports reveal that Star MAA initiated talks with two production houses for their movies which are still under production. The two films are 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and 'Pushpa' starring Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

The film unit began the shoot for Pushpa but they only shot a couple of schedules. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is yet to hit the floors. Both the films are carrying positive buzz in the filmnagar.

Star MAA has reportedly offered a huge price for the satellite rights of both the movies. The discussions are in progress and the confirmation will be out soon.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film Pushpa. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is also bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, along with 14 Reels Plus Entertainments and GMB Entertainments Pvt Ltd.