Story behind Geetha Arts' statutory warning!

Geetha Arts comes up with a statutory warning to all in the view of fake casting call which can save a lot of aspiring actors from falling prey to fraudsters. A couple of fraudsters tried to lure girls with film offers. They claimed to provide a chance to act with Allu Arjun. Somehow, Geetha Arts came across the same and they approached the cops.

The production house also issued a statement on this regard. "We at GEETHA ARTS and any of our group of companies or any of our directors and producers don't have any CASTING agents working for us as of now, never announced any casting call through SOCIAL MEDIA to date & we have a clear procedure laid down for the selection of star cast which we adhere to in principle. Any agents or third parties claiming to do so are false." the statement read.

Currently, Geetha Arts's subsidiary production house GA2 Pictures is bankrolling three films. The first one is Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. Bommarillu Bhaskar is directing the project. The other one if Chavu Kaburu Challenge, directed by debutant Koushik. Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi are playing the leads in it. The final one is 18 Pages, starring Nikhil. Palnati Surya Pratap is directing the film.