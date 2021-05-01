Sudha Kongara to collaborate with Super Star?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" in the direction of Parasuram and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release. The top actor is yet to sign his next and he is holding talks with several directors but the "Athadu" actor didn't confirm any script. Sudha Kongara received critical acclaim for her work in Suriya's "Aakasam Nee Haddura" that released recently. Suriya's performance along with Sudha Kongara's work is widely appreciated.

The new gossip in film circles was Sudha is working on a couple of scripts and she is keen to meet Superstar Mahesh Babu soon. She has a multi-lingual script ready for Mahesh Babu and the meeting is expected to take place very soon.

Sudha Kongara is giving the final touches to the script currently. She is also holding talks with Ajith for one more project and things will be finalized soon. Mahesh is not in a hurry to sign his next project as he needs time to complete the shoot of "Sakaru Vaari Paata". Sudha Kongara is keen to start a straight Telugu project for some time and hope this project will materialize soon.