Sudheer Babu Drops A New Poster From Mama Mascheendra On The Occasion Of The Mother’s Day

Today being Mother’s Day, most of the actors are wishing their dear mothers through social media and are also treating all their followers and netizens by sharing beautiful pics. Even Sudheer Babu also turned this special day into a bigger one by sharing a new poster from his upcoming movie Maama Mascheendra…

A mother's love is a force to be reckoned with. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there! ♥️#MaamaMaschendra#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/yD8Wr33Fqd — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 14, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he extended the ‘Mother’s Day’ wishes to all fans… “A mother's love is a force to be reckoned with. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there! #MaamaMaschendra #HappyMothersDay”.

The poster showcased old character of Sudheer Babu aka Parasuram along with Esha Rebba and Mrinalini Ravi. Even the backdrop of Abhinaya also raised the expectations on the movie.

Going with the three characters of Sudheer in the movie, he is will be seen as an obese man Durga and old don Parasuram. Coming to the third role, he is introduced as DJ who is all a charmer!

This is the first look poster of Sudheer Babu from the movie which was unveiled on his birthday… He looked intense holding a small knife and blood marks all over his body.

Speaking about other details of Maama Mascheendra, it is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sonali Narang and Srishti under the Srishti Celluloid and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. Being a bi-lingual, the movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages having some popular actors in the main roles. Chaitan Bharadwaj is rendering the tunes while PG Vinda is handling the cinematography section. Rajeev is the art director and it has an ensemble cast of Eesha Rebba, Mirnalini Ravi, Harsha Vardhan, Ali reza, Rajeev Kanakala, Hariteja, Ajay and Mirchi Kiran.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Maama Mascheendra movie, the voice over starts off with some mythological story and then showcases glimpses of DJ, Durga and the old don characters. As Durga is obese, he longs for a girlfriend but on the other hand, DJ avoids girls and wants to stay away from them. Here comes the twist as the old don Parasuram wants to kill these two characters and is in search of them. On the whole, the teaser is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.