Sudheer Babu Is Introduced As Durga From His New Movie ‘Maama Mascheendra’

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is all known for his versatile roles. He always experiments with interesting plots and gives his best on the big screens. He is also in the best phase of his career and is lined-up with a couple of movies. Off late, the makers of his next movie shared the title and first look poster and introduced him as 'Durga'. Sudheer surprised all his fans with this poster as he is seen in an over-sized avatar. The title of the movie is 'Maama Mascheendra' and it captured the pulse of netizens!



Even Sudheer Babu also shared the first look and the title poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Bet you didn't see this coming Meet Durga! #MaamaMascheendra @HARSHAzoomout @chaitanmusic @pgvinda #SunielNarang @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #SrishtiCelluloids".

The poster is all interesting and showcased Sudheer Babu as 'Durga' and he looked in an over-sized avatar sitting on a jeep and holding his chain with mouth. He also looked unique with long hair and light beard.

Yesterday, the makers unveiled the pre-look poster and unveiled that Sudheer Babu will be seen in a triple role in this movie. He will portray the characters of Durga, Parasuram and DJ and the other two first look posters will be unveiled on 4th March and 7th March.

Speaking about other details of Maama Mascheendra, it is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.