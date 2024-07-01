Sudheer Babucollaborates with major Bollywood banner

Sudheer Babu, a rising star in the Telugu film industry, is steadily crafting an action-hero persona. The latest buzz is that he has signed on for a supernatural thriller, marking his collaboration with a prominent Bollywood production house. This project is set to be made on a grand pan-India scale, featuring top-tier talent.





The upcoming film, helmed by debutant director Venkat Kalyan, promises a groundbreaking cinematic experience. With an emphasis on unparalleled visual effects and a larger-than-life storyline, the film aims to captivate audiences nationwide. Sudheer Babu, who recently starred in "Harom Hara," is eager to explore new cinematic horizons with this ambitious project.



The movie is being presented by Prerna Arora, renowned for producing blockbusters and National Award-winning films such as "Rustom," "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," "PadMan," and "Pari." The inclusion of a leading Bollywood actress opposite Sudheer Babu is also anticipated, adding to the film's high-profile appeal.

Sudheer Babu, who previously made his Bollywood debut with "Baaghi," has a significant following in North India. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited, generating considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.