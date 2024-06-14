Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ ticket deal: buy 2 tickets, get 1 FREE!

Young hero Sudheer Babu has been eagerly awaiting a hit for quite some time. His previous ventures, ‘Hunt’ and ‘Mama Mashchindra,’ unfortunately did not perform well at the box office last year. However, he is making a strong comeback with his latest film, ‘Harom Hara,’ a period action drama that promises to captivate audiences. Releasing in theaters today, June 14, the film has already garnered positive reactions from its trailer, and Sudheer Babu is confident about its success, raising high expectations among his fans.

In an exciting move, the ‘Harom Hara’ movie team has announced a fantastic offer for moviegoers. You can now buy two tickets and get one free for the movie on the online platform 'Book My Show'. To avail of this offer, simply select three tickets on BookMyShow and apply the code ‘HAROMHARA’ at checkout. This promotion allows you to enjoy three tickets for the price of two, making it easier for friends and family to experience the film together.

Directed by Gnana Sagar Dwaraka, ‘Harom Hara’ features Malvika Sharma as the heroine opposite Sudheer Babu. The movie also stars Sunil, Jayaprakash, Akshara, Arjuna Gowda, and Laxman in pivotal roles. The film’s production has been meticulous, and it has successfully passed the censor board’s scrutiny, receiving a certificate. Despite some concerns about the level of violence, the movie has been approved with a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes (154 minutes).

‘Harom Hara’ is set as a full-fledged action drama. Sudheer Babu portrays Subrahmanyam, a character who manufactures and sells guns. His portrayal in the trailer, marked by impressive action sequences and dialogue delivery in Seema’s accent, has caught the attention of many. The anticipation for the film has significantly increased after the release of its trailer.

At the pre-release event, Sudheer Babu expressed his strong belief in the film's potential success. He mentioned that his confidence stems from the positive feedback received from preliminary screenings. Adding to the excitement, superstar Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu’s brother-in-law, has extended his support for the movie. Mahesh Babu not only praised the trailer but also contributed an audio introduction for the pre-release event, hoping for the film’s grand success.

Today, June 14, ‘Harom Hara’ will compete with other notable releases like Vijay Sethupathi's ‘Maharaja,’ ‘Music Shop Murthy,’ ‘Yevam,’ and ‘Indrani.’ Despite the competition, ‘Harom Hara’ is expected to stand out due to its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and the special ticket offer that makes it an attractive choice for audiences.