Live
- WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta
- Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya to be extended for Deepotsav
- Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers
- Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Amit Shah
- Adipurush: Makers in thought of changing few dialogues of Hanuman!
- Popularity of Congress government will not last long: Former CM Bommai
- FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’
- Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’
- Official: ‘Adipurush’ grossed Rs. 240 Cr WW in two days
- Delhi Police, FBI & Interpol collaborate, bust cybercrime syndicate defrauding US nationals
Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’
Sudheer Babu is continuing to amaze us with his choice of scripts.
Sudheer Babu is continuing to amaze us with his choice of scripts. The actor has been challenging himself and pushing boundaries by doing atypical movies.
Today, his new movie has been announced. The film’s title has also been proclaimed. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara who shot to fame with the series “Loser,” the movie is titled “Maa Nanna Superhero.” Father’s Day is the ideal time to release the poster of the film of the genre.
The title poster doesn’t show the faces of the actors, but it reveals the beautiful journey of a father and his son. The hoarding sees Rs 1 Cr lottery and the number of the winner. Both the title and the poster are vastly impressive. The joint production venture of V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment has music by Jay Krish. The movie is scheduled for release in Monsoon.