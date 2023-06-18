Sudheer Babu’s next titled ‘Ma Nanna Superhero’

Sudheer Babu is continuing to amaze us with his choice of scripts. The actor has been challenging himself and pushing boundaries by doing atypical movies.

Today, his new movie has been announced. The film’s title has also been proclaimed. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara who shot to fame with the series “Loser,” the movie is titled “Maa Nanna Superhero.” Father’s Day is the ideal time to release the poster of the film of the genre.

The title poster doesn’t show the faces of the actors, but it reveals the beautiful journey of a father and his son. The hoarding sees Rs 1 Cr lottery and the number of the winner. Both the title and the poster are vastly impressive. The joint production venture of V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment has music by Jay Krish. The movie is scheduled for release in Monsoon.