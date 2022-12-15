'Suguna Sundari' Lyrical Video From Balakrishna And Shruti Haasan's 'Veera Simha Reddy' Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Balakrishna first time teamed up with young director Gopichand Malineni for a complete action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy. Shruti Haasan being the lead actress of this movie, she is always known as the lucky charm to the filmmaker. As promised the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the peppy song "Suguna Sundari…" ahead of the release and treated the fans of NBK…



Even filmmaker Gopi, music director SS Thaman and the makers shared the lyrical video on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, director also wrote, "ఇది కదా మనకు కావాల్సిన ఎనర్జీ. Our God of Masses #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on FIRE MODE. Here's #SugunaSundari from #VeeraSimhaReddy - https://youtu.be/RPpCDNu-1ls. Gorgeously Looking @shrutihaasan Rocking beats of @MusicThaman Bawa & @ramjowrites trendy lyrics".

Going with the song, it is all awesome and showcased the lead actors in complete modish avatars. Shruti owned an uber-chic style with unique hairstyles too. The picturesque locations and Ram Miryala's crooning along with Snigdha Sharma's voice made the song turn into an instant hit. Ramajogaiah's lyrics and Thaman's composition took it to the next level!

SS Thaman also shared the song and wrote, "#SugunaSundari Is Here To Make Ur Hearts SWING #VeeraSimhaReddy2ndSingle. Enjoy the Voices Of #RamMiriyala Introducing #SnigdhaSharma @ramjowrites firreeyyyy Lines. Our Dearest #NBK Gaaru Just lit it. SPEAKERS ON VOLUME UP".

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.