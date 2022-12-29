Suhas Writer Padmabhushan to Release on this Date

Suhas of Colour Photo and HIT 2 renown has a strong cast, and writer Padmabhushan is one of them. In the next funny, entertaining family entertainer, he will play a struggling writer. Shanmukha Prashanth makes his acting debut in this film.

The film's producers have officially stated that it will be released internationally on February 3, 2022. To announce the news, the creators also created a stunning poster. Tina Shilparaj plays the female lead in the film, which is set in Vijayawada. The first song, which was released months ago, became a smash.

Other significant roles were played by Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Goparaju Ramana, Sri Gouri Priya, and others. This film was produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films' Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar. The music for this film was composed by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak.