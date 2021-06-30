Top
Sujeeth to direct Dhanush?

National Award Winning actor Dhanush is currently busy with a series of interesting films.

National Award Winning actor Dhanush is currently busy with a series of interesting films. Very soon, Dhanush will be seen in a film directed by Sekhar Kammula. It is trilingual, to be made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Meanwhile, there are reports about Dhanush's second film in Telugu.

If the reports are true, a leading production house is going to bankroll the film with a high budget. The film will see Dhanush in the direction of Sujeeth. Sujeeth was supposed to do Lucifer remake after Saaho but the director backed out of the film.

Sujeeth later signed a Bollywood film and Vicky Kaushal is in talks to play the lead role. As of now, there is no clarity on when the project in the combination of Dhanush and Sujeeth will hit the floors.

The complete details of the cast and crew will come out soon.

