Sukumar holds the shooting of 'Pushpa'?

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to come up with an action entertainer titled 'Pushpa'. The movie will be released in two parts and the makers are yet to unveil the release date of the first part.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this movie which will run with a red sandalwood smuggling backdrop. The makers wanted to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible and release the film by the end of this year. But the shooting which was going on in full swing came to a halt as director Sukumar fell ill. The ace director has been suffering from fever and is currently taking rest and recovering at his home. Rumors are rife that Sukumar has been taking homeopathy medicines for his fever as he likes to stay away from medicines and injections. On the other hand, the shooting will go on a roll as soon as Sukumar recovers.

The film is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for this high-budget pan-Indian film.