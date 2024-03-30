Sundeep Kishan comes with an interesting title ‘VIBE’

Actor Sundeep Kishan, riding high on the success of "Captain Miller" and "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," has joined forces with the creators of the ground breaking film "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya" for his next venture. Swaroop RSJ will direct #SK31, titled intriguingly as "VIBE," while Rahul Yadav Nakka will produce it under Swadharm Entertainment as Production No 5.





Director Swaroop RSJ, known for his acclaimed debut film, is set to unveil another captivating project, while producer Rahul Yadav Nakka, recognized for his penchant for content-driven cinema with high production values, promises to deliver another noteworthy film on a grand scale. With such a stellar combination, "VIBE" is already generating massive anticipation among movie enthusiasts.



The title itself, "VIBE," hints at the essence of the movie, symbolized by a hand punch in the logo design. It emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and solidarity in overcoming challenges, no matter how daunting they may seem.

The first look poster unveils Sundeep Kishan in a fierce action avatar, surrounded by his group of friends amidst city riots. Holding a bloody sword and a Molotov cocktail, Kishan exudes intensity, while his comrades are depicted bearing injuries and wielding weapons. The poster exudes a gritty and impactful aura, setting the tone for the film.

"VIBE" promises to be a college-based action-love story, chronicling the journey of a student and his friends from being novices to rebels. The narrative is poised to blend adrenaline-pumping action sequences with elements of romance and friendship.

While the rest of the cast and crew details are yet to be unveiled, the makers have announced "VIBE" to hit screens in the summer of 2025, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.