Sundeep Kishanembraces new moniker, changes name

Promising Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan, who last appeared in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, is making headlines with a bold career move. Following mixed reviews for his previous film and a brief role in Raayan, Sundeep is now gearing up for his next project, Majaka, directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina.





In an interesting twist, the actor has rebranded himself with the title "People's Star." Additionally, based on numerology, he has officially altered his name to Sundeep Kishn. The change is seen as a fresh start for the actor, and fans are eager to see how these adjustments will impact his career trajectory.



Meanwhile, Majaka is slated for release during the festive Sankranthi season in 2025. With these new developments and an exciting film on the horizon, Sundeep Kishn’s upcoming ventures will certainly be ones to watch.