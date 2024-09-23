Live
- Lady Don Sandhya Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- Lancashire county team’s CEO lauds BCCI’s move to prioritise domestic tournaments
- Task Force Disrupts Baby Trafficking Ring, Rescues Newborn in Hyderabad
- Yamaha enhances RayZR Street Rally with Answer Back feature and LED DRL
- HCL Foundation champions coastal preservation initiative for International Coastal Cleanup Day
- Ms. Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra Young Artist from India Recognized as one of the Winners at 17th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest
- Neglect on Prajavani Complaints Won't Be Tolerated - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Teaching Profession is Honorable - Former Lions Club Governor Radhakrishna
- Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment in POCSO Case
- Cyberabad Police Bust Ganja Chocolate Trafficking Ring: One Arrested, Over 12 KGs Seized
Just In
Sundeep Kishanembraces new moniker, changes name
Promising Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan, who last appeared in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, is making headlines with a bold career move.
Promising Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan, who last appeared in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, is making headlines with a bold career move. Following mixed reviews for his previous film and a brief role in Raayan, Sundeep is now gearing up for his next project, Majaka, directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina.
In an interesting twist, the actor has rebranded himself with the title "People's Star." Additionally, based on numerology, he has officially altered his name to Sundeep Kishn. The change is seen as a fresh start for the actor, and fans are eager to see how these adjustments will impact his career trajectory.
Meanwhile, Majaka is slated for release during the festive Sankranthi season in 2025. With these new developments and an exciting film on the horizon, Sundeep Kishn’s upcoming ventures will certainly be ones to watch.