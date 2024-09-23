Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
Talented actor Sundeep Kishan is joining hands with successful director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for an exciting mass entertainer titled Majaka.
Talented actor Sundeep Kishan is joining hands with successful director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for an exciting mass entertainer titled Majaka. The film, which promises to be a festive treat, has generated buzz as the makers unveiled its first look poster on Monday.
The poster showcases Sundeep Kishan in a traditional dhoti, exuding vibrant, celebratory energy. The eye-catching visuals hint at a wholesome entertainer, designed to captivate audiences during the Sankranthi 2025 holiday season. With a colorful, festive atmosphere, Majaka looks set to become a highlight of the festival period.
Produced by Razesh Danda under the banners of Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments, the film is expected to bring together a perfect blend of mass appeal and entertainment. Balaji Gutta is co-producing the project, ensuring top-notch production values.
The film's team is moving forward with rapid progress in its production, keeping excitement high for further updates. As Sundeep Kishan takes on this dynamic role, fans eagerly await the upcoming teasers and trailers, which are sure to build even more anticipation for Majaka's grand release.