Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release

Talented actor Sundeep Kishan is joining hands with successful director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina for an exciting mass entertainer titled Majaka. The film, which promises to be a festive treat, has generated buzz as the makers unveiled its first look poster on Monday.

The poster showcases Sundeep Kishan in a traditional dhoti, exuding vibrant, celebratory energy. The eye-catching visuals hint at a wholesome entertainer, designed to captivate audiences during the Sankranthi 2025 holiday season. With a colorful, festive atmosphere, Majaka looks set to become a highlight of the festival period.

Produced by Razesh Danda under the banners of Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments, the film is expected to bring together a perfect blend of mass appeal and entertainment. Balaji Gutta is co-producing the project, ensuring top-notch production values.

The film's team is moving forward with rapid progress in its production, keeping excitement high for further updates. As Sundeep Kishan takes on this dynamic role, fans eagerly await the upcoming teasers and trailers, which are sure to build even more anticipation for Majaka's grand release.







