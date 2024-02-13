Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ special shows get huge response

Telugu fantasy thriller "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, is all set for a grand release this Friday. The film, directed by VI Anand, marks their second collaboration, and the excitement is palpable as paid premieres have been announced across Telugu states and major cities a day before the official release.



Bookings for the premieres opened earlier and have already sold out in numerous regions, reflecting the impact of the extensive promotional efforts. The overwhelming response to the premieres is indicative of the anticipation and positive word of mouth surrounding the film, suggesting a promising trajectory toward success.

Starring Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar as the female leads, "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" also features Harsha Chemudu, Rajasekhar Aningi, Vennela Kishore, Kushee Ravi, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner and presented by AK Entertainment, the movie boasts music composed by Shekar Chandra.

Fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly awaiting the film's release, expecting an engaging cinematic experience from this fantasy thriller. The successful premiere bookings indicate that "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.