Sunil gets busy with OTT projects!

Tollywood: Sunil, the comic actor turned solo hero returned to his comfort zone of playing comedy on the screen. Last year, he marked his debut on the Aha platform with the interesting film 'Colour Photo'. His performance in the film received a lot of praise for the actor. Sunil has been struggling for a couple of hits and Colour Photo has come at the right time.

Now, the actor has signed another OTT film with Saloni. VN Adithya is the director. Anil Sunkara is the film's producer. The film is releasing on a top streaming platform soon. On the other hand, there is a buzz that Sunil is planning to come up with another OTT film. A newcomer has apparently approached Sunil with the story.

Sunil liked the concept and has given his consent for the same. On the other hand, Sunil is busy with Pushpa, F3, and many other biggies.