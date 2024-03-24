  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sunitha Sangeetha Vibhawari who entertains melodious diss

Sunitha Sangeetha Vibhawari who entertains melodious diss
x
Highlights

Queen of Melodies Sunitha entertains the visitors with her melodious voice. Popular singer Sunitha Sangeeta Vibhavari's concert organized by SVM Grand...

Queen of Melodies Sunitha entertains the visitors with her melodious voice. Popular singer Sunitha Sangeeta Vibhavari's concert organized by SVM Grand and Temple Bell at Shilpalkala Vedika in Madapur was a great success.

She entertained the music lovers who made a distinction for herself in the music world. She enthralled the visitors by singing the best melodious songs in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Media Ram, Kona Venkat, Sangeeta, Mani Sharma, Dil Raj family, directors SV Krishna Reddy, other cine and some other cine personalities participated in the program.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X