Sunny Leone Denies Cheating Kerala Event Organisers

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone keeps making news for some reason or the other. Now, we hear about a serious allegation against her. It is alleged that Sunny Leone has cheated a Kerala guy to the tune of several lakhs.

In this connection, the Cochin crime branch police are questioning the porn actress. Sunny Leone has innumerable fans in Kerala. Earlier, when she visited the state there was a sea of humanity who thronged the venue to have a glimpse of the actress. Hence some organizers are very fond of Sunny Leone for the kind of crowd she draws at every place.

So, it's natural for most organisers to invite her as a guest for their programs. But this has proved to be a bane for one of the organisers. It is believed that Sunny Leone took about 29 lakhs to take part in two programs as a guest. But for some reason, she could not make it to the events. Hence an organiser by name Shyas has alleged that this has caused a huge loss to him. Based on his complaint, the police are questioning the actress in this regard. Sunny Leone who has been enjoying holidays in Kerala, has denied these allegations.

"I have not cheated anyone. There is not an iota of truth in their complaint. They postponed the scheduled program for more than five times. If they organise the event on the said dates, I would have surely attended," thus has stated Sunny Leone.

One more controversy has begun to haunt sunny Leone. A twenty-year-old boy from Bihar is claiming that Imran Hashmi and Sunny Leone are his parents. One can see these details on his hall ticket and the address in that hall ticket shows the name of a red light area. While Imran has denied this, Sunny Leone has not responded to this in any way. The authorities of the college are saying that this might be a prank played by the boy. Many things like this keep happening in the name of Sunny Leone.