Superhit reviews but disastrous collections for 'Sreekaram'

Sometimes, some movies get a good talk from the audience but the collections will not be up to the mark. Most people talk positively about the film even on social media platforms but the collections will be very less.

The recently released movie to join this list is 'Sreekaram' starring Sharwanand. Touted to be a family entertainer under the direction of Kishore Reddy, the movie recently got released on March 11th, 2021. The movie has been getting positive responses from the audience. The movie which revolves around farming and agriculture has failed to rake good numbers at the box office. The film has all the commercial elements and carried a decent pre-release buzz. The movie failed to live up to the expectations in terms of the collections.

The distributor was also upset to see that the occupancy is extremely low even on Saturdays and Sundays. The movie hasn't even made 10 crores at the box office and it has to make 16 crores to reach the break-even point. So, we can say that the movie is on its way to end up as another disaster in Sharwanand's career.