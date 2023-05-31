Superstar Krishna Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Movies Of This Tollywood’s Legendary Actor

Today is a special day for all the Ghattamaneni fans as it is Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary. On this occasion, his classic movie Mosagallaku Mosagadu will be released in the theatres in the 4K format. Along with it, even the title of Mahesh Babu’s 28th movie will also be unveiled!



Well, superstar Krishna acted in more than 350 movies in his career and directed more than 15 movies. He also bankrolled a couple of movies and proved his mettle on the big screens…

Let us check out the best movies of this legendary actor on this special occasion:

1. Alluri Seetarama Raju

Release Date: 1st May, 1974

Cast: Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala

Genre: Biopic

Director: V.Ramachandra Rao

2. Gudachari 116

Release Date: 11th August, 1966

Cast: Krishna, Shoban Babu and Jayalalithaa J

Genre: Action and Romance

Director: Mallikarjun

3. Pandanti Kapuram

Release Date: 21st July, 1972

Cast: Krishna and Jamuna

Genre: Family Drama

Director: Lakshmi Deepak P

4. Devudu Chesina Manushulu

Release Date: 9th August, 1973

Cast: Senior NTR, Vijaya Nirmala and Krishna

Genre: Action Drama

Director: V. Ramachandra Rao

5. Kurukshetram

Release Date: 14th January, 1977

Cast: Shoban Babu and Krishna

Genre: Mythological Drama

Director: Kamalakara Kameswara Rao

6. Ooruki Monagadu

Release Date: 11th January, 1981

Cast: Krishna and Jayaprada

Genre: Action Comedy

Director: K.Raghavendra Rao

7. Eenadu 1982

Release Date: 17th December, 1982

Cast: Krishna and Radhika Sarathkumar

Genre: Drama

Director: P Sambasivarao

Superstar Krishna will always be reminisced with his classic movies… He was a trendsetter and will always be an inspiration to the young actors!