Superstar Krishna Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Movies Of This Tollywood’s Legendary Actor
- Superstar Krishna’s Mosagallaku Mosagallu movie is being re-released in the theatres today!
- Even the title of Mahesh Babu’s 28th movie will also be launched today!
Today is a special day for all the Ghattamaneni fans as it is Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary. On this occasion, his classic movie Mosagallaku Mosagadu will be released in the theatres in the 4K format. Along with it, even the title of Mahesh Babu’s 28th movie will also be unveiled!
Well, superstar Krishna acted in more than 350 movies in his career and directed more than 15 movies. He also bankrolled a couple of movies and proved his mettle on the big screens…
Let us check out the best movies of this legendary actor on this special occasion:
1. Alluri Seetarama Raju
Release Date: 1st May, 1974
Cast: Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala
Genre: Biopic
Director: V.Ramachandra Rao
2. Gudachari 116
Release Date: 11th August, 1966
Cast: Krishna, Shoban Babu and Jayalalithaa J
Genre: Action and Romance
Director: Mallikarjun
3. Pandanti Kapuram
Release Date: 21st July, 1972
Cast: Krishna and Jamuna
Genre: Family Drama
Director: Lakshmi Deepak P
4. Devudu Chesina Manushulu
Release Date: 9th August, 1973
Cast: Senior NTR, Vijaya Nirmala and Krishna
Genre: Action Drama
Director: V. Ramachandra Rao
5. Kurukshetram
Release Date: 14th January, 1977
Cast: Shoban Babu and Krishna
Genre: Mythological Drama
Director: Kamalakara Kameswara Rao
6. Ooruki Monagadu
Release Date: 11th January, 1981
Cast: Krishna and Jayaprada
Genre: Action Comedy
Director: K.Raghavendra Rao
7. Eenadu 1982
Release Date: 17th December, 1982
Cast: Krishna and Radhika Sarathkumar
Genre: Drama
Director: P Sambasivarao
Superstar Krishna will always be reminisced with his classic movies… He was a trendsetter and will always be an inspiration to the young actors!