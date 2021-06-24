Suresh Babu launches Suresh Productions Music

Suresh Productions is one of the leading film production houses in Telugu. Suresh Babu Daggubati heads the production and acquisition of the content. The film's production house is now launching an audio label. The production house has officially confirmed the same in a official press statement.

"With its immense contribution to cinema for over 50 years. Suresh Productions is now all set to take it up a notch and foray into the musical space with the launch of Suresh Productions Music. Music has always been at the heart of our films. and we recognize the need to distinctly celebrate it as its own. Carrying forward the legacy of Suresh Productions. SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse." revealed Suresh Productions in their official note.

The complete details about the same will come out soon.