Surprising record by 'Akhanda' teaser

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna joined hands with the mass director Boyapati Srinu for the third time in his career after two super hit movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'.

The duo is all set to come up with yet another action entertainer titled 'Akhanda'. The recently released teacher of the film took the internet by storm and Balakrishna has greatly impressed the audience with his never seen before kind of look. As per the latest reports, the teaser video has created another new record. Akhanda teaser has achieved 15 Million views in just 16 days becoming the first-ever Telugu film to achieve this feat. Even Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser also gained 50 million views but it took more than 22 days to achieve it. On the other hand, Balakrishna's movie created a record by reaching the milestone in a shortest time. Reacting to this, Boyapati Srinu said that the audience are going to see the Nata Vishwaroopam of Balakrishna.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is bankrolling this project. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are playing the female leads in this movie whereas Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth are going to play crucial roles.



