Talented actress Tanvi Ram's first look poster unveiled from ‘KA’

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram stars in the highly anticipated period thriller ‘KA’. The film features Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram as the leading actresses. Presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner Srichakras Entertainments, ‘KA’ boasts impressive production values. Directed by the duo Sujith and Sandeep, the film is set against a village backdrop and promises an action-packed thriller.





‘KA’ will soon be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. The Telugu release will be handled by producer Vamsi Nandipati, while hero Dulquer Salmaan will release it in Malayalam through his Wayfarer Films. Recently, the first look of Tanvi Ram's character, Radha, from the movie ‘KA’ has been unveiled. In the poster, Tanvi Ram looks striking in a traditional outfit, performing Dandiya. Her role as Radha is expected to be significant in the film. Tanvi Ram, who previously impressed audiences with her performance in the 2018 blockbuster, is set to captivate with both her beauty and acting skills.

