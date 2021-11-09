Tamannah Bhatia Is All Excited After Joining The Cast Of Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' Movie

Here is another interesting update about Mega Star Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar movie. We all know that Keerthy Suresh is essaying the role of Chiru's sister while milky beauty Tamannah is roped in to play the lead actress role. She shared this happy news with all her fans through her Twitter page dropping the announcement poster!



Along with sharing a beautiful announcement poster, she wrote, "Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar… Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!" Tamannah looked awesome draping a violet saree and owned that shimmery look with on-point makeup.

Even the director Meher Ramesh also welcomed Tamannah and dropped a tweet on her Twitter page…

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "Welcome aboard #DazzlingBeauty @tamannaahspeaks… Rock it along with our very own".

Speaking about the movie Bholaa Shankar, it is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. According to the sources, Bholaa Shankar's muhurat ceremony will be held on 11th November, 2021 @ 7:45 AM. Then the regular shooting will get commenced from 15th November onwards. Mega Star is also acting in Koratala Siva's Acharya and Mohan Raja's God Father movie which is the remake of Lucifer! There are speculations that, Bhola Shankar is the remake of Thala Ajith's Vedalam movie.

His 152nd movie is Acharya and then followed by God Father and Bhola Shankar. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. Acharya movie will be released on 4th February, 2022.