Tamil hero in Pawan Kalyan's next?

Siva Karthikeyan is one of the popular actors in the Kollywood film industry and he needs no introduction. Starting his career as a TV anchor, he has now reached stardom. The actor made his debut with the film Kousalya Krishnamurthy in Telugu but it is a limited role and he always wanted to come to the Telugu film industry with a big film.

Going by the buzz, director Krish is planning to get him on board for a pivotal role in the film. Siva Karthikeyan seems to be looking out for some unique characters in Telugu and he seems to have convinced with the role in the film, having a period backdrop. Pawan Kalyan is also happy with the decision of Krish and asked him to proceed with the discussions.

The buzz is that the role is an important one in the story and someone unusual can bring justice to the same.