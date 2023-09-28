Team ‘Double iSmart’ wishes Puri Jagannadh a very happy birthday with a powerful poster

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is known for making mass and action entertainers with racy screenplays and his ongoing film “Double iSmart” with Ustaad Ram Pothineni will give a whole new experience to the mass and action movie lovers. The shoot of this high-budget entertainer is happening at a fast pace.

Wishing Puri Jagannadh a very happy birthday, team “Double iSmart” released a powerful poster. The director poses along with his hero Ram and villain Sanjay Dutt in the poster. Holding double-barrel guns in their hands, they look badass here. The background looks vivid, wherein Ram and Sanjay Dutt wore trendy attires. Puri presents his actors in the most stylish avatars and both Ram and Sanjay Dutt appear in stylish best get-ups here.

“Double iSmart” which is a sequel to the blockbuster “iSmart Shankar” in the deadly combination of Ram and Puri, is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. The film is being made on a high budget with technically high standards. “Double iSmart” will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.