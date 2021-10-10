Team Konda Polam in Bigg Boss house

Konda Polam is one of the new releases in Telugu Cinema. Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in the movie. Krish Jagarlamudi is the film's director. The film unit took part in the promotions by appearing on the Bigg Boss stage.

Yes, On this Saturday, team Bigg Boss promoted the film Konda Polam. Vaisshnav Tej and Krish Jagarlamudi appeared on the stage with Nagarjuna to promote their movie. The actor and director interacted with the inmates inside the house.

Earlier, many celebrities appeared on the Bigg Boss stage to promote their works. Team Konda Polam is currently happy with the response from the audiences at the box office.

Krish himself produced the movie under the banner First Frame Entertainments banner.

We have to see if there is a hike in the film's collections.